Molly’s Kids: Full Circle, it’s twins for the Hamilton Family!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good, bad and always real. This update falls into category of “out-of-this-world-kharmic-fantastic.”
Many of you probably remember Cara Hamilton; her picture was hard to forget. This baby girl from Concord had a large inoperable brain tumor – this is how her skull looked four days before she passed.
Her adoring parents were crushed. They made it their mission to help other families in Cara’s name by starting a foundation called Cara’s Purpose.
What you might not remember about that story (almost a year ago to the day), is that in her 35th week of pregnancy, Cara’s mom, Jennifer, was told her daughter’s brain never fully formed. It was only at 10 percent. The other 90 percent of what formed in her head was an aggressive tumor. Jennifer and her husband Tom said the medical team who relayed that news was kind, supportive and as devastated as they were.
Well, Jennifer and Tom were recently back at the doctor’s office. With the same exact medical team. This time, they passed on much better news. Jennifer is pregnant with twins.
“We are beyond happy to announce two babies are on the way!” said Tom. “We are blown away that our family is continuing in this amazing way. To have it literally be the same people part of such hard news and now such good news... it's unreal. Lots of different emotions, to put it lightly. It really makes us wonder. We have no history of twins in our family. But our arms are wide open. We’re ready.”
Incredible news. Full circle congrats to you guys. Thank you so much for sharing.
PS: Cara’s Purpose continues to help local families who take home babies “with terminal illnesses, who need to make them comfortable.” Find them on Facebook, IG and Twitter.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
