Police investigating homicide after man, woman found dead in car down an embankment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a vehicle down an embankment Saturday morning to discover a man and woman had been killed.
The call for service came in around 6:50 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atando Avenue.
Homicide detectives are canvassing the area to determine whether there were any additional witnesses, other than the resident who called it in.
The identifications of the victims haven’t been released pending notification of next of kin.
This is an active investigation and no further information was released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.