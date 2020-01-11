Man stabbed in chest at homeless camp in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | January 10, 2020 at 11:28 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 11:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was stabbed in the chest in the woods at a homeless camp in Charlotte Friday night, police say.

The incident happened near North Tryon Street around 11 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man was stabbed in the chest, then taken to the hospital with a possible life-threatening injury.

Officers say they were talking to witnesses Friday night trying to obtain additional information. No arrest has been made at this time.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.

