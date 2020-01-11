Man shot multiple times in apartment parking lot in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say a man was shot multiple times in an apartment parking lot in uptown Charlotte Friday night.
The incident reportedly happened at the parking lot of the Uptown Gardens apartment complex on North Graham Street around 8 p.m.
Police say a man was shot multiple times, and an initial investigation indicates that the victim knows the suspect.
The suspect fled in a vehicle and has not yet been located.
The victim was taken to the hospital by MEDIC. Police say the hospital has advised that he is in stable condition
This is a developing story and no other information was given.
