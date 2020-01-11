Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BC-SC-UTILITY REGULATORS
11 SC regulator candidates rejected including 1 on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State lawmakers reviewing candidates to be regulators on South Carolina's utilities board only found six qualified candidates for four seats. The legislators rejected 11 candidates this week, including current member of the Public Service Commission, Swain Whitfield, who has been on the board for more than 10 years. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers want to extend the search so they can find more qualified candidates. The lawmakers on the Public Utilities Review Committee reviewed the results of tests each candidate took and interviewed them under oath. Regulators have been under scrutiny since approving the construction of two nuclear reactors which were abandoned before generating power.
CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-LSU CLASSES CANCELLED
LSU cancels classes for 2 days around national championship
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Classes have been cancelled at LSU for the day of and after the College Football Playoff national championship game, the university said. The Advocate reports a proposal to cancel class Monday and Tuesday was approved Friday by LSU's Board of Supervisors. But, LSU said the university will remain open and employees should report to work as usual on those days. No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will face off in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Monday is also the first day of the spring semester at LSU.
SHERIFF INDICTED-SC
New charges against SC sheriff including pocketing overtime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina sheriff facing federal charges now faces charges in state court too. A grand jury indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood on 10 counts Thursday. Prosecutors say he used on-the-clock deputies to convert a barn at his home into an opulent man cave, pocketed overtime meant for his deputies and altered a travel receipt to a Nevada conference to get the county to pay for his wife's trip too. Underwood is awaiting federal trial on civil rights charges. Federal authorities say he created a false police report to justify jailing a man who had done nothing wrong.
ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-STEYER
Steyer is 6th candidate to qualify for next week's debate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Billionaire Tom Steyer has qualified for next week's Democratic presidential debate in Iowa. He'll be on stage alongside Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Steyer qualified by hitting polling requirements in South Carolina and Nevada, two of the early voting states. He said while campaigning in New Hampshire on Thursday that his campaign has momentum. A new Fox News poll conducted in South Carolina put Steyer at 15%, and another Fox News poll in Nevada put him at 12%. In previous early state and national polls, Steyer has mostly been in the low to mid-single digits.
AP-US-ARSON-DEATH
Mom gets 35 years for insurance fire mistake that kills son
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother will spend the next 35 years in prison for arranging a fire that killed her 12-year-old son. Marissa Cohen didn't know her son would be inside the Andrews home in 2014. But authorities say Dave Coombs returned to the abandoned home to seek shelter from a storm. Prosecutors say Cohen bought renters insurance a month before the fire, then moved all her possessions out. A Georgetown County jury found her guilty Thursday of first-degree arson, unlawful conduct towards a child and conspiracy. The boy's older brother is spending 16 years in prison for the revenge killing of the man who set the fire.
PRISON CONTRABAND
3 arrested in South Carolina prison contraband operation
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections says contraband valued at $35,000 was confiscated when authorities busted a smuggling operation involving a prison maintenance worker, an inmate and a local woman. The department said in a statement Thursday that marijuana, cell phones, tobacco and phone chargers were among the items staffer Michael Lynn Mattox was preparing to bring into the Lee Correctional Institution with the help of Jessica Nichole Colclough Frasier and the inmate. Mattox and Frasier are also accused of bringing contraband to an inmate five times prior. They're charged with criminal conspiracy, among other counts. The inmate's charges are pending.