Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

EX-UNC COACH-PEDESTRIAN DEATH
Ex-UNC women's basketball coach charged in pedestrian death
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The former women's basketball coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian. Durham police said 67-year-old Sylvia Hatchell was charged Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation. Police said 89-year-old Betty Colby was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Monday, causing her to fall backward and hit her head on the pavement. Colby died Wednesday. Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.
AP-US-NORTH-CAROLINA-VOTER-ID
N Carolina GOP legislators make late pitch to keep photo ID
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers made a last-minute plea on Friday to a federal judge as they seek to save a photo identification requirement to vote that had been set to begin with the March primary.The GOP legislative leaders already have been turned away by U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs from entering the lawsuit that the NAACP filed against other state officials to challenge the December 2018 law. They're asking to intervene again while asking Biggs to suspend her decision last week that prevents the photo ID mandate from being implemented for the time being.
HOUSE FIRE-BODY FOUND
Firefighters discover man shot to death inside burning house
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a house fire on the North Carolina coast found the body of a man who authorities say had been shot to death. News outlets report Emerald Isle police say they were called to a home on just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.. When they arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Carl Jones Jr. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.
WWII CLASSIFIED MISSION
NC to mark 75th anniversary of deaths in secret WWII project
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The Russian ambassador to the U.S. is among those expected to attend a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the deaths of five people during a top-secret World War II mission when hundreds of Soviet aviators trained on North Carolina's coast. News outlets report the service to remember Project Zebra and the five aviators killed when their seaplane crashed into the Pasquotank River will be held Saturday in Elizabeth City. The project was declassified in 2013. It helped train about 300 Soviet aviators in 1944 and 1945. The commemoration will include the attendance the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov; Russian students and elected officials.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD
Father, daughter sentenced to prison for credit card scheme
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a woman and her father were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a credit card fraud scheme. U.S Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr., said in a news release that Quenchelle Houpe and Brian Houpe, both of Wilson, launched a scheme in which more than 1,000 purchases were made using more than 793 stolen bank account numbers at Sam’s Club outlets over three years in four states. The two were sentenced to to 39 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.
AP-US-KIDNAPPING-CHARGES-NORTH-CAROLINA
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend could get life term
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a man with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in North Carolina while out on bond on an assault charge. Officials say 37-year-old Luis Pineda-Anchecta is expected in court Friday. He was out on bond in Charlotte when prosecutors say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and drove her to a wooded area in May 2019. The woman told authorities he threatened to kill her. She was able to get away. He was arrested after a standoff two days later. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on the federal kidnapping charge.
WINLESS COACH-ASSAULT CHARGES
High school basketball coach accused of assaulting heckler
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — A winless North Carolina high school basketball coach has been accused of assaulting a heckler who raised his hand to admit that he made the remark. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies working security at the game heard the man yell at 48-year-old Chadwick Rock Wright after the West Lincoln boys lost their 13th game of the season. The sheriff's office says Wright went into the stands, hit the man in the head and the two began wrestling in the stands. Wright faces multiple charges, including simple assault and battery. It's not known if he has an attorney.
NORTH CAROLINA-TOWN LEVEE
North Carolina town founded by freed slaves gets levee help
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An eastern North Carolina town founded by freed slaves and damaged repeatedly by floodwaters from hurricanes is getting help from the federal government to preserve the town. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to spend $40 million to elevate highways and install levees around the Tar River, where Princeville sits. The White House says President Donald Trump called Princeville Mayor Bobbie Jones on Thursday to tell him about the project funds. A dike protecting Princeville was overwhelmed by flood waters during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, and more major flooding occurred during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.