Former Charlotte strip club made famous by rappers will now host gospel concerts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - A former strip club near Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon be shaking it as a music hall venue.
The Club Cameo building at 3049 Scott Futrell Drive was sold for $3.19 million to ECMONT, according to Piedmont Properties/CORFAC International, which represented the seller Charlotte Land Holdings Co.
ECMONT is comprised of local entrepreneurs who will turn the 20,000-square-foot space, with capacity for 1,100 people, into an upscale music event center. It’s on 5 acres at Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 85.
The venue will be renamed QC Soundstage and ECMONT hopes to book top entertainers from across the country, including comedy and gospel concerts, according to Piedmont Properties.
ECMONT hopes to open in early spring, said Becca Cockman of Piedmont Properties. The one-story metal building was built in 2011, according to Mecklenburg County property records.
ECMONT owners are Chris and Ed Babilonia, Lamont George, and Joe White. The Babilonias have extensive restaurant experience and own the Press Box Bar and Grill at UNC Charlotte.
George is a national event coordinator and White is a master contractor with over 50 years of experience in the construction industry.
CAMEO’S CAMEO
The Grammy-winning rapper Drake caused a stir in Charlotte in 2013, throwing $50,000 worth of bills in the air while celebrating at the nightclub, the Observer previously reported. Drake had appearances scheduled during the CIAA tournament that year.
Cameo also made it into rap lyrics, including Young Dolph’s “In Charlotte” track on his “Bullet Proof album. And J. Cole’s mentioned Drake’s Cameo incident in “Cole Summer.”
That same year, five dancers filed a lawsuit accusing the club of violating labor laws by failing to pay them salaries and overtime.
