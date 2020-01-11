First Alert for Saturday evening

Most of the day will be cloudy and mild. Highs will approach 70 degrees this afternoon. There could be showers at any time. The best chance for heavy rain and any storms will hold off until this evening. Winds will also be an issue. They could be gusty at times for all of us all afternoon and evening. There is a Wind Advisory for the mountains from now until early Sunday morning. The front will move through and things will begin to improve after midnight. There should be few, if any showers left around by morning on Sunday.