First Alert for Saturday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major storm system is moving across the country as we speak. Severe weather is likely through the deep South. By the time the system gets to us this evening, it won’t be nearly as potent. Still, that doesn’t mean we won’t see rain or even a few thunderstorms this evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threat.
Most of the day will be cloudy and mild. Highs will approach 70 degrees this afternoon. There could be showers at any time. The best chance for heavy rain and any storms will hold off until this evening. Winds will also be an issue. They could be gusty at times for all of us all afternoon and evening. There is a Wind Advisory for the mountains from now until early Sunday morning. The front will move through and things will begin to improve after midnight. There should be few, if any showers left around by morning on Sunday.
Sunday will be the best day of the whole week. After the morning clouds clear, we will see the sun again and highs will be in the low 70s. Enjoy it!
We will go back to unsettled weather by Monday. It will remain mild all week but there is a chance for showers each and every day. Highs will be in the 60s or 70s through Thursday. We will return to the 50s on Friday.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
