Drivers voice safety concerns over I-485 exit near Mount Holly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some drivers are concerned about the safety of a busy exit off I-485 in Mecklenburg County.
Mount Holly resident Kerry Lambert said he worries about the safety of Exit 14 off the inner loop of I-485. He said he wrote a letter to the North Carolina Department of Transportation in September of 2018 regarding his concerns about the exit, but never got a response. He said he has taken the exit several times.
“It just seemed like an unsafe exit. When you come over the overpass, you have no perspective of what’s ahead of you and all of a sudden it’s a widow maker turn,” explained Lambert.
Once the sun has set, the curve is very dark. There is no signage or light to guide drivers down the exit.
“I took it a few times and I noticed it needed some signage and it didn’t really have it. With bad weather like predicted for this reason with rain, the visibility is an issue,” said Lambert.
He isn’t the only driver who has been concerned about the exit.
“It’s very horrible, dangerous,” said Charlotte resident Africa Jones. “When it’s dark if someone, say a car or a disabled vehicle is on the road, it could definitely be very dangerous.”
A spokesperson from the NCDOT said that traffic engineers have been notified about the exit and will investigate to see if changes need to be made. The spokesperson said the department was unaware of any complaints made about the interchange.
Lambert thinks a few quick and easy changes could make the exit safer.
“It’s not a big expense to put up a couple of signs,” said Lambert. “They can put a speed limit sign, maybe a couple of arrows an afternoon and it makes it a lot safer exit.”
Anyone who wishes to file a complaint with the NCDOT regarding a state road issue can do so with this link: https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx
