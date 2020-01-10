14-year-old hit by vehicle while pushing bike across busy Charlotte road

Officials said the incident happened on East Independence Boulevard near Eastway Drive. (Source: John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 10, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 8:05 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while pushing a bicycle across Independence Boulevard in Charlotte Friday evening.

Mecklenburg EMS says the teen was treated for injuries and taken to the hospital. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the incident happened on East Independence Boulevard near Eastway Drive.

This is a developing story and no other information was given.

