14-year-old hit by vehicle while pushing bike across busy Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while pushing a bicycle across Independence Boulevard in Charlotte Friday evening.
Mecklenburg EMS says the teen was treated for injuries and taken to the hospital. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say he had non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the incident happened on East Independence Boulevard near Eastway Drive.
This is a developing story and no other information was given.
