SC deputies warn of man impersonating police officer: ‘Be cautious’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man impersonated a police officer and pulled over a woman in Lancaster County Thursday, deputies say.
A woman says she was driving alone on Highway 160 near High 521 in Indian Land when she was pulled over by a dark-colored sedan displaying flashing red and blue lights. She pulled over and says the man, pretending to be a cop, approached and told her she had a tail light out, which the woman says was not true.
The man reportedly asked the woman questions and made statements consistent to what a police officer would say during a traffic stop. After the encounter ended, the woman left unharmed. Deputies say the man was not a police officer and they want to warn the public.
“We’ve developed several leads in the case but need help identifying this man. We also want the public to be cautious. No marked or unmarked law enforcement vehicles in Lancaster County have red and blue lights. We always want folks to stop for blue lights," Sheriff Barry Faile said.
The fraud is described as a white man who is well groomed and in his late 20s to early 30s. He is around 6′0″ with an athletic build. He was wearing dark clothing and a hat and was not wearing any law enforcement equipment.
“If you’re being pulled over and have concerns about your safety, it’s fine to make your way to a safe, well lighted place to stop. Don’t increase your speed or make evasive moves. Dial 911 and let the dispatcher know your intentions so they can be conveyed to the officer,” Baile says. "Finally, if an incident like this occurs, take note of as many details as you can about the person and the vehicle and immediately report it to the sheriff’s office so it can be investigated.”
