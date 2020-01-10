Rowan Chamber gala includes passing of torch to new officers, community leaders recognized

Raised in Rowan County, Osborne received his education at West Rowan High School and Catawba College before beginning his career in public service. Osborne has been a teacher, a baseball coach, the Clerk of Court, a candidate for state house, Director of Rowan Vocational Opportunities, general manager of the Rowan-Kannapolis Alcoholic Beverage Control and recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Throughout his employment and civic involvement, Osborne has proven himself to be a valuable member of the Rowan County community.