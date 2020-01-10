Rowan Chamber gala includes passing of torch to new officers, community leaders recognized

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 94th Annual Gala meeting was held on Thursday evening at West End Plaza. Over 300 business and community leaders attended this year’s event. Title sponsorship was provided by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The event theme was “Vision 2020: Our Time to Shine!”.
Annual award winners announced at the event included:
- NSC Behavioral Concepts - Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year
- Robbie Fulton (Schneider Electric) – Paul E. Fisher Volunteer of the Year Award
- Terry Osborne (ABC Board) - Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award
The gavel passed from 2019 Chair of the Board Nicole Holmes Matangira (Holmes Iron & Metal and Matangira Recycling) to 2029 Chair of the Board Gary Blabon. Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Kent Barnhardt with a funny “Top 10” list for the community.
In addition to Title Sponsor Novant Health, program sponsors were: Duke Energy Carolinas, F & M Bank, NSC Behavioral Concepts, Premier Federal Credit Union and Trinity Senior Services of Rowan.
Corporate table sponsors were: Atrium Health, City of Salisbury, Fisher Realty Co., Holmes Iron & Metal and Matangira Recycling, Livingstone College, Minority Business Council, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan County Tourism Development Authority; Rowan County Government, Rowan EDC and Salisbury Post.
Dr. Nicole Sherrill-Corry accepted the Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year Award for NSC Behavioral Concepts, Inc. This locally owned business began as a one-person shop in 2015 providing quality care for those living with critical mental health and substance abuse issues. They now have over 50 employees.
Robbie Fulton (Schneider Electric) was the recipient of the Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. Fulton stepped down as Chair of the Chamber’s Workforce Development Alliance in December 2019, after serving in that leadership capacity for over seven years. This alliance brings educators and business together to address the community’s workforce development needs. He has worked to enhance skill trade offerings, Spring & Fall Job Fairs, Groundhog Job Shadow Day and the upcoming Military Talent Attraction program.
Terry Osborne (ABC Board) was presented with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. Osborne has been involved in the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee for a number of years and served as Chairman for the last four years. Osborne has led annual trips to Raleigh and Washington, D.C., helped coordinate Candidate Forums, Mayors Roundtables and develop business advocacy positions for the Chamber.
Raised in Rowan County, Osborne received his education at West Rowan High School and Catawba College before beginning his career in public service. Osborne has been a teacher, a baseball coach, the Clerk of Court, a candidate for state house, Director of Rowan Vocational Opportunities, general manager of the Rowan-Kannapolis Alcoholic Beverage Control and recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Throughout his employment and civic involvement, Osborne has proven himself to be a valuable member of the Rowan County community.
