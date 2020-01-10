Rising temperatures will bring rising rainfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After we enjoyed a couple picturesque days around the region Wednesday and Thursday, gray skies return Friday with light patchy rain around.
That will be the case again on Saturday. The mountains may see somewhat heavier amounts over this same period.
The heaviest rain is expected overnight Saturday and it may be accompanied by some gusty embedded storms. The best chance for wind damage will occur across the mountains, but we can’t rule out damage east of the mountains from some localized storms.
All this clears out quickly Sunday morning and we should see a nice break in the weather before the clouds and rain return again early next week.
Once again, some light patchy rain is expected Monday, but better organized and widespread rain looks more likely on Tuesday next week.
Temperatures will surge up to around 70 both days this weekend and will fall back only slightly next week. With average high temperatures only around 50 this time of year, these are significantly warm temperatures!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
