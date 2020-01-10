CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings a lot more cloud cover but just a small shower chance (best in the mountains), with afternoon high temperatures rebounding to near 60°.
The shower chance isn’t great – maybe 20% - today, and it should hold close to that tonight, but grab an umbrella if you’re heading out, just in case. Temperatures tonight will remain quite mild for this time of the year, only backing down into the 50s.
Rain chances gradually ramp up as Saturday unfolds, a First Alert Day. Even milder temperatures return for Saturday with afternoon readings jumping to at least 70°.
There could be a shower at any time Saturday, but the greatest chance for rain looks to be on the back end of Saturday, continuing into the overnight hours before quickly tapering down early Sunday morning.
Widespread severe weather appears unlikely at this time, but there will likely be at least a few thunderstorms with the rain late Saturday / Saturday night. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend, as sunshine returns and rain chances lower dramatically.
High temperatures are expected to stay close to 70° Sunday afternoon. Looking beyond the weekend, even more rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week with mild high temperatures in the 60s.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.