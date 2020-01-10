Pursuit on I-85 reaches speeds in excess of 100 mph, suspect faces drug charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man led police in a high speed pursuit on I-85 in Rowan and Davidson counties on Thursday night before he made a turn onto a dead end road.
It began when a Salisbury police officer on I-85 noticed a light blue Dodge Challenger getting on the interstate. The officer noticed a burned out brake light, and noticed that the driver accelerated to approximately 85 miles an hour, and drifted between two lanes.
The officer made a traffic stop, pulling the Dodge over to the right side of the road near mile marker 78. The driver, now identified as Jeremy Wayne Davis Hasty, 29, of Salisbury, told police he was going to Greensboro.
The officer noted a “strong smell of marijuana." He also noted that Hasty had prior drug charges.
A police K-9 was called to search the car. When Hasty was asked to get out of the car, police say he rolled up his window, put the car in drive, and took off.
Police pursued the Dodge at speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour. Officers lost sight of the car near mile marker 84 in Davidson County. They continued looking for Hasty, and did find the car at the end of a dead end road on railroad property.
Police discovered that Hasty was in the woods. They told him that if he didn’t come out, they would release the K-9. Hasty complied and was arrested.
Hasty was charged with sell/deliver drugs, simple possession of drugs, trespassing on a railroad right-of-way, and flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $20,000.
When Hasty was searched, police say he had two bags strapped to his body. One was a Louis Vuitton bag containing a video game, the other was described as a “baby bag” that contained various items, including illegal drugs.
Police recovered 16 grams of marijuana and 5 dosage units of oxycodone.
