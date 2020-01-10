Problem haunting Charlotte’s past is continuing to show up in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re calling it the case of the cut and run – when someone is let out of jail but told to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet, but then they cut it off. Suddenly, they’re free and clear. When you start to look at the people accused of doing this, you find many are repeat offenders.
That’s something we’ve all heard a lot about recently. CMPD sent over 11 different cases where someone cut off their ankle monitoring bracelet. If you look these people up, you’ll see they’re accused of being violet repeat offenders.
To highlight some of these people as an example, we begin with Raymond McBride. On Mecklenburg County’s online inmate list, there are many mugshots for him. Every time he’s been locked up, it’s almost always for assaulting a woman and communicating threats.
Then there’s Luther Lawrence who also has past charges for assaulting women, and police say he’s also kidnapped, communicated threats and showed intent to kill. Police say repeat offenders is a reason Charlotte had such a deadly year in 2019. Dozens of people that were charged with murder were put behind bars for other violent crimes, only to be let out and it escalated.
In past interviews, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said he was trying to do everything in his power to make sure people sent to jail for hurting someone, stay in jail – not released on an ankle bracelet.
“The bigger issue is if you don’t break the cycle of violence it’s going to continue, criminal justice partners they have to step up, hold these repeat violent offenders accountable,” said Chief Putney in a November 2019 interview with WBTV.
Police have a list of all the people on the run on the Crimestoppers website.
