Person hit by car, killed in York County
By WBTV Web Staff | January 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 9:11 PM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was hit by a car and killed in York County Thursday night.

The incident happened on Hall Spencer Road, about three miles south of Rock Hill around 6 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was walking on Hall Spencer Road when they were hit by a car. That person died at the scene and has not been identified.

Troopers say there were no charges. The person driving the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Officials did not provide any other details about this incident.

