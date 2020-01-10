Person hit by car, killed in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was hit by a car and killed in York County Thursday night.
The incident happened on Hall Spencer Road, about three miles south of Rock Hill around 6 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was walking on Hall Spencer Road when they were hit by a car. That person died at the scene and has not been identified.
Troopers say there were no charges. The person driving the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Officials did not provide any other details about this incident.
