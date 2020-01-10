Person arrested for noise ordinance violation at anti-war protest in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was arrested for violating the city’s noise ordinance during an anti-war protest in uptown Charlotte Thursday.
The demonstration took place Thursday at the intersection of Trade Street and Tryon Street regarding the events took place between the United States and Iran.. The event began at 5 p.m. and was monitored by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
One arrest was made during the demonstration, as 22-year-old Benson Crooks was arrested without incident for violation of the city’s noise ordinance (city code 15-61(b).
Police say the arrest took place when Crooks continued to use amplified sound after given multiple warnings to stop doing so as the group was not granted a permit for operation of sound amplification equipment on public right-of-way.
Charlotte city code 15-61(b) can be found here. Police did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.