Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sky3 was over a fatal accident involving a train just before noon, Friday.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Jenkins Road and West Poplar Street in Gastonia.
Gastonia Police were called to the scene at 11:37 a.m.
According to officials, first responders are still on scene with the victim near West Airline Avenue and Littlejohn Street.
The victim, a female, has not been identified at this time.
Next of kin will be notified before more information is released.
