One dead in ammonia spill at Iredell County plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after being exposed in an ammonia spill at a plant in Iredell County Friday afternoon.
Iredell County officials confirmed the spill around 2:20 p.m, saying it happened at Lineage Logistics on Taylorsville Highway.
A high-angle rescue team responded to try and reach a patient in the area of the leak. A short time later officials said the person exposed had died.
The person’s identity has not been released.
According to the company’s website, Lineage Logistics provides temperature-controlled storage for foods and food transportation, among other services.
