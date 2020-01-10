NoDa-area breweries collaborate to create beer in memory of Scott Brooks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s NoDa and Plaza Midwood neighborhood brewers are banding together.
“We think it’s part of being a good community,” Co-founder of Free Range Brewing Jason Alexander says.
They are cooking up a new brew, which will be a light lager, good to have with food – like burgers.
The name?
“After Scott’s motto, which was ‘too blessed to be stressed,’” Co-owner and Head Brewer at NoDa Brewing Company Chad Henderson says.
Scott Brooks was shot and killed opening his NoDa-area restaurant Brooks Sandwich House in December.
“It’s definitely a shock and sad,” Co-owner and Head Brewer of Pilot Brewing Company Rachel Hudson says.
“I can only imagine what the family is feeling of course,” Henderson says. “But as a community, we’re feeling cheated of something very special.”
Together, these 11 NoDa and Plaza Midwood breweries contacted the Brooks family for input on what to make, in memory of their beloved father and brother.
“We can’t do a ton necessarily,” Hudson says. “But we can always raise funds through beer.”
The family asked for those funds to be donated to Habitat for Humanity.
They posted Friday from the Brooks Sandwich House Facebook page, saying in part, “I know he is looking down on us and just smiling and is so blessed.”
“It was a pretty big shock, as a reminder that these things unfortunately can happen,” Henderson says. “And as sad as it is to have it happen, to someone so iconic in the community, it was pretty devastating.”
The “Too Blessed to be Stressed” brew will be available on draft in 11 different breweries throughout these two neighborhoods, at the end of February.
