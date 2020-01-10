MollysKids: ‘We don’t know’ turns into ‘we think we have an answer!'

Crystal wasn’t being vague. The truth was she and her husband, John, who live in Shelby, truly didn’t know what to do with Weston, their 2-year-old son. He couldn’t do typical toddler-appropriate things. Couldn’t walk steadily. Couldn’t catch himself if he fell. Couldn’t pick up a cup of water with one hand. Couldn’t turn lights on-and-off in a room. At the age of 2, Weston was – and still is, actually – unable to do much for himself.