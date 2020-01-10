Man caught on TV cyber-sex sting show in 2007 pleads guilty to sex crimes in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was shown on a televised sex sting operation in Oregon several years ago, has now been sentenced to at least 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes in Rowan County.
This week, Kevin Lee Miller, 48, entered a plea to two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and received two consecutive active prison sentences of a minimum of 19 months to a maximum of 32 months (essentially, 38 months to 64 months).
The Court recommended Miller be enrolled in any sex offender treatment available; have no contact with the victim by any means, and the lifetime sex offender registration.
In 2017 Miller was arrested in Rowan County on charges of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Miller is already listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry for a 2007 case from Oregon. In that case Miller was one of six people arrested after being caught in a sting by television station in Portland, Oregon.
Miller was charged with attempted second degree rape and first degree attempted sexual abuse.
The premise of the show was to arrange a meeting between a minor and an adult in which the adult expected sexual activity. It was similar in format to the popular “To Catch A Predator” program that aired on NBC.
The Clackamas County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office worked with the TV station to create the situation that led to the arrests that included Miller in 2007.
Detectives rented a house for three days and conducted online chats representing themselves as young girls. Suspects were charged as they entered the house thinking they were going to meet the minor.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.