Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's state medical examiner's office says it has found no sign of carbon monoxide poisoning in the deaths of two infants at a public housing community in Durham where the gas has forced recent evacuations. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner issued a news release Thursday saying that the two infants who lived in McDougald Terrace tested negative for the gas. The news release said that a determination about the causes of the infants' deaths are pending an autopsy but that it it was releasing the information about the negative tests because of public health concerns.