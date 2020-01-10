1 killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles in Lancaster County Friday morning.
The incident happened on US-521 at East North Corner Road, about four miles north of Lancaster around 6 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said three vehicles were headed north on US-521. The other vehicle was stopped on East North Corner Road before it took off, failing to yield right of way, and hit by one of the three vehicles. This caused the other two vehicles behind that vehicle to be involved in the crash.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle that failed to yield the right of way was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. That person has not been identified.
Two of the other drivers were injured. There were no passengers in any of the four vehicles.
Troopers did not provide any other information about the crash.
