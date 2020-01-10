Gaston Co. confirms second rabies case of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County officials confirm their second rabies case of 2020.
On Friday, January 3, Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement received a call from Thornburg Road in Dallas in reference to a possible rabid animal.
Officials said a family dog killed a skunk. Animal Care and Enforcement investigated the incident and the deceased skunk was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. On Thursday, January 9, the skunk specimen tested positive for rabies.
The family dog involved in the incident, an adult German Shepard, was up to date on his required rabies vaccinations. He has reportedly received a rabies booster shot within 96 hours of the exposure.
Animal Care and Enforcement notified the Dallas neighborhood community of the positive rabies results and verified rabies vaccinations for other family animals in the area.
The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services has since been notified for their regular follow-up investigation.
Gaston County Police stresses the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of animal owners and the community.
