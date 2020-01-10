Fish arcade robbed, suspect found later at home with ‘big pile of money’

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man’s armed robbery from a Salisbury fish arcade resulted in his quick arrest after police found him at home with a “big pile of money.”
According to the report, the Fish Hut at the corner of Long Street and Bringle Ferry Roads was robbed at gunpoint early on Friday morning. A man wearing a “fake beard” approached the counter, showed a handgun, and demanded all of the money.
About 90 minutes later a Salisbury police officer was conducting a traffic stop. Someone told the officer about the robbery at the Fish Hut. At that point, police had not been notified by the Fish Hut that there had been a robbery.
Officers responded to the Fish Hut where workers did confirm the robbery and gave police details. Someone at the business told police that he thought he knew the suspect.
Police used a K-9 to search the area behind the arcade. According to the report, the dog picked up a scent and went straight to a house on N. Ellis Street. When police knocked on the door, it was answered by D’andre Anthony Curry, 32.
Officers found clothing that matched the description given by witnesses to the robbery, and also found a pile of cash inside the house.
Curry was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and jailed under $50,000 bond.
In 2009 Curry was one of two men charged with robbing the First Legacy Federal Credit Union in Salisbury. At that time Curry was also tracked successfully by a police K-9.
