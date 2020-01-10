DJ Chuck T educates, provides opportunities for Carolina artists in the music industry

“I feel like everybody is so concerned with the upfront money, that they don’t read their contracts and see that a record deal is a loan. They get the big upfront money, they start buying cars, clothes, jewelry, going on lavish trips, vacations and things of that nature. They put a little bit of money into music, but they don’t know all of that stuff has to be paid back, every last single dime,” Chuck T said. “Also, with recording contracts themselves, they’re never for a period of time, they’re for a period of albums, or a period of releases, so they never really run out.”