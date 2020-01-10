CMS Superintendent says $1M CrisisAlert system is not working

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A system that was supposed to enhance school safety for CMS children is not working. Superintendent Earnest Winston announced widespread problems with the CrisisAlert system.
At the beginning of the school year, the systems were installed in 26 schools, mostly high schools, but testing over the past several months shows it’s not working the way it was promised.
“We had a system that did not work well all of the time, and didn’t work at all some of the time,” Superintendent Winston said.
According to CMS, since August they have tested it at 10 schools and moved to pilot mode at four schools with inconsistent results.
Winston says he is giving the CEO of Centegix an ultimatum to fix the problems within 30 days.
“If they do not meet the Feb. 10 deadline I shared in unequivocal terms that we will have to sever the relationship,” he said.
Mecklenburg County commissioners say this is the first they’re hearing there’s a problem.
“It’s concerning," Commissioner Mark Jerrell said. "It’s alarming.”
CMS already paid $1.13 million dollars out of a $1.75 million dollar total. According to the district, $899,730 was paid from FY19 One-time funding for Security Upgrades by Mecklenburg County funding and $231,247 was paid from bond funds from the Charlotte East Language Academy project.
“The taxpayers of Mecklenburg County, we don’t have a million dollars just to throw away," Commissioner Jerrell said.
Jerrell says there are a lot of unanswered questions. He wants to know how they will fix this for the students.
“We owe it to them to make sure that they understand that we understand that safety is paramount,” he said.
According to the company Centegix, more than 700 schools across the country use CrisisAlert.
Superintendent Winston says this company was chosen prior to the time he became superintendent. He says if the company does not deliver on their promises, CMS will find another solution and take action to get their money back.
