Caldwell investigators: Man died by suicide before mobile home fire, cause of fire remains undetermined

CAJUH’s MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - UPDATE: The autopsy performed on Frankie Prestwood of Lenoir, NC found that Prestwood died by suicide prior to being impacted by the results of the early morning fire.
The Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation have completed the origin and cause investigation related to the fire. The fire is said to have started in the middle of the victim’s bedroom, adjacent to where the victim was located. The cause of the fire is officially listed as undetermined, due to the inability to rule out multiple potential sources of ignition.
These potential sources of ignition include: improperly discarded smoking material, combustible materials in contact with a heating source, and a fire by human hands.
According to officials, two other occupants self-evacuated after noticing smoke conditions in the home. Both were unharmed by the fire.
The firefighter who was treated for burns sustained is reported to be healing well and have no lasting physical effects.
The fire happened about 9:30 in the morning at a mobile home on Orlando’s Way. Richie Truett was asleep at one end of the home, he says, when his fiancé woke him up and told him something was on fire. He says he saw thick smoke in the hallway and thought the man renting the back room, 29-year-old Frankie Prestwood, was still there.
“I tried to get to him to save him,” said Ritchie, adding that he could not get through the door to Frankie’s room.
A neighbor came to help and as the door was kicked open, “Everything exploded,” said Truett.
Officials say air got into a smoldering fire and it burst into flames. At that point, it was impossible to get in to save Prestwood.
Fire crews arrived within minutes and extinguished the blaze and then found the body. There were no working smoke detectors, but investigators said they did not believe it would have made a difference in this case. They say more details on that will be released later in the week.
They do not, however, suspect foul play.
Meanwhile, fire officials stress that in most cases, smoke detectors can save lives. They advise renters to check with the landlords to be sure they have working detectors and homeowners to be sure theirs are working as well.
Local fire departments often have programs to help people who cannot get one on their own.
