Cabarrus Co. man sentenced to 138 months for drug offense

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A resident of Kannapolis, North Carolina was sentenced today in Greensboro federal court for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
According to U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin, Jeremy Michael McDaniel, 33, was sentenced to a 138 months (11.5 years) in prison by United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr.
In addition to prison time, McDaniel was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a special assessment of $100.
McDaniel pleaded guilty on September 5, 2019 to the single count indictment.
Court records show that on December 16, 2018, Cabarrus County probation officers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) conducted a warrantless probationary search of McDaniel’s home in Kannapolis. They did so after receiving information that he was selling methamphetamine to coworkers.
During the search, probation officers located 3.76 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia. McDaniel was on supervised probation at the time as a result of multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions back in July of 2018.
As a condition of his probation, McDaniel was subject to warrantless searches at reasonable times.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the Kannapolis Police Department, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety--Community Corrections division.
