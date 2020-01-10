American Red Cross, NFL team up to help increase blood donations after holiday slump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blood donations typically take a serious dive following the holiday season, and American Red Cross officials are hoping one incentive draws out potential donors to their local donation center.
The American Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to offer one lucky donor two tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. It would be an all-expense paid trip, including a stay at the Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort from January 31st until February 3rd.
Maya Franklin, a spokeswoman for American Red Cross Greater Carolinas, says this is coming at a crucial time when blood banks are playing catch-up after the busy November and December months.
“That period really begins at Thanksgiving and runs into the New Year," said Franklin. "People are so busy with their holiday activities. As you get into the New Year, that’s compounded with winter weather that we see all across the country and illnesses such as the flu,” said Franklin.
One regular donor, Devon Demaine, says he hopes the raffle is something that brings others out to join him when he donates blood every eight weeks.
“That would be awesome,” said Demaine. “Going to the super bowl would be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Demaine acknowledges, at times, there is a level of fear when it comes to the process; he admits he’s never looked when the dreaded needle goes into his arm.
However, it is a quick process, taking only about 5-10 minutes...and Demaine says it’s a small price to pay knowing that the blood is helping those in serious need.
“There’s a lot of people who need blood for various reasons, I don’t even know all of them,” said Demaine. “If I’m able to help, I’m willing; it’s the least I can do.”
For more information on donating, the American Red Cross now has a blood donor app where those interested can find local donation centers, schedule appointments, get geo-targeted blood shortage alerts and more.
To participate in the Super Bowl LIV raffle, you must donate blood by January 19th.
“It could be helping a child who is battling sickle cell or, maybe, a leukemia patient, cancer patient," said Franklin. “So, tons of different types of patients who need this and just to know that it’s available and they don’t have to wait, it’s invaluable, it’s priceless.”
