Uber adds pin code safety feature to verify drivers, passengers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Uber is now promising a safer ride. The company is adding an extra layer of protection for you, within the app. It involves you putting in a verification code.
You have to enable the feature on your phone first. When your Uber rolls up, before you get in, you’ll have a four-digit pin that pops up on your phone. You give that number to your driver, they type it in, and you can then see if it’s verified. Only then, can the ride start.
Starting this week, it will be a little harder for anyone to pretend to be an Uber driver. Which is great because safety is a top concern for anyone using rideshare services like Becky Berger.
“I always check to make sure my Ubers and Lyfts are right just because you never know and you hear crazy stories,” said Berger.
Talk about crazy stories – how about this situation WBTV covered last June. One Charlotte woman said she was hanging out with friends in uptown and wanted to leave. They called an Uber and thought they found their designated driver. The driver wanted them to hop in, but after a second look, she didn’t because she noticed the license plate did not match up to the app.
“When I saw that, I just started crying because I can’t actually imagine what would have happened if I did get into his car. I don’t think I would be standing here speaking with you today,” said Mari Wallace.
Fast forward to now, Uber has this new policy where you need a pin before your ride begins.
Over at Charlotte Douglas Intentional Airport, in the rideshare lot, WBTV caught up with Uber driver Lawrence Bornstein.
“I think that anything that increases security for the rider and ultimately the driver is a good thing,” said Bornstein.
He says the new security function will go both ways and give him a peace of mind as well. In the past, it’s been hard to make sure the people he’s scheduled to pick up are who they say they are.
“I’ve had someone try to steal the ride. In other words, redirect me from where the GPS was trying to take me so they could get a ride for free,” he continued.
If you’ve ever used Uber, you know when you call for one, you see the driver’s name, make of the car and license plate. That will all still be there - the pin code will just give you more protection.
