Trae Young helps cancel over $1M in medical debt for people in Atlanta with donation

(CBS Sports) - Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is giving back to the community and working to help those with medical debt. The Hawks star partnered with RIP Medical Debt to get rid of more than $1 million in debt for people in Atlanta who are struggling to pay their past due medical bills.
Young was born in Texas and went to high school and college in Oklahoma, but has felt welcomed by ATL since joining the Hawks in 2018.
RIP Medical Debts helps those who need financial assistance with paying health-related bills. They put an emphasis on those below the poverty level or with debts that are significantly larger than their incomes. The company was founded in 2014 by two former debt collectors and use the money donated to buy medical debt for cheaper than the typical value.
By purchasing portfolios of bundled medical debt on the secondary debt market, they are able to erase debts far greater than the funds donated.
Young’s donation of $10,000, given through the Trae Young Foundation, was able to get rid of $1,059,186.39 worth of medical debt for 570 people in the area.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie reacted to the news, tweeting that Young’s donation was “big time.” '
Those who are impacted by the 21-year-old’s generosity will be notified via mail.
Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.