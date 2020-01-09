Suspended Chester Co. Sheriff back in court, facing new state charges

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Suspended Chester County, S.C. Sheriff Alex Underwood is scheduled to appear in a Richland County courtroom Thursday afternoon on new state charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
The accusations against Underwood have not been released to the public because they are sealed.
According to Robert Kittle with the Attorney General’s office, Underwood will appear before Judge DeAndrea Benjamin in Richland County at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
In May 2019, Underwood was suspended and an interim sheriff appointed after Underwood, his chief deputy and a lieutenant were indicted by a federal grand jury on federal civil rights charges.
After the indictment was announced, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Underwood from the office of Sheriff of Chester County and appointing Donald Max Dorsey as interim sheriff until Underwood is acquitted, or the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected in the next general election, whichever happens first.
The indictment stems from the arrest of Kevin Simpson on November 20, 2018.
Simpson was arrested by Underwood himself after the Sheriff approached him while he was streaming a manhunt happening right in front of his house on Facebook.
The video shows Underwood and Simpson talking. Simpson makes a comment as Underwood walked away. The video then shows Underwood going back on Simpson’s porch and arresting him.
Specifically, the indictment says Underwood lunged out to grab and restrain the resident by his torso, and demanded that the resident turn over his cellphone.
Court records show the charges against the Simpsons were dismissed in May 2019, two days after Underwood and his two deputies were indicted.
Later in May 2019, Federal prosecutors accused Underwood of having contacted witnesses in his criminal case in an attempt to intimidate them.
