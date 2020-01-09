Shot fired into west Charlotte church during New Year’s Eve service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A moment of worship took a scary turn when a bullet flew into the roof, crashing through the ceiling of New Bethel Church in West Charlotte.
Almost 500 people packed the house for the New Year’s Eve service.
“To be in the presence of God, to be among other believers, they’re doing a good thing and it could have turned out to be so tragic,” church administrator Joyce Martin said.
Martin was on the altar when a gun shot rang out.
“At that moment there was some commotion and debris was in the air,” she said.
The bullet crashed through the church ceiling, bounced off the altar and landed in the choir stand filled with singers.
“If it were not for the Grace of God we could be mourning right now, we could be grieving and burying someone right now," she said.
Instead, no one was injured. Throughout the commotion, the pastor kept preaching.
“He was saying stay focused on God, doesn’t matter what’s going on,” she said.
Richard Stewart was sitting across the Church.
“The music was going on, some people were praying some people were shouting,” Stewart said.
After the service ended he says they saw the hole in the ceiling and found the bullet.
“A little child could have died, our senior pastor could have died, someone singing God’s praises could have died,” Martin said.
She has a message for whoever pulled that trigger.
“Could it have been your bullet that landed in this building in a room full of people?” she said.
This was a close call that should be a wake up call.
"Not remembering that what goes up must come down is irresponsible and it could cost people their lives."
Police are still investigating. They ask if you know anything that you call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
