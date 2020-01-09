Sheriff proposes making Alexander County, NC a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman has drafted a proposal that would deem the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
Sheriff Bowman sent out a press release about the proposal Thursday afternoon, stating he would be presenting it to the Alexander County Board of Commissioners at their February 3 meeting.
The full release read:
"In light of recent concern of threats to the Constitutional right of United States citizens to keep and bear arms, Sheriff Chris Bowman and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office want the citizens of Alexander County to be assured that the protection of such rights is of utmost importance.
"Sheriff Bowman has drafted a proposed proclamation in support of protecting the Constitutional rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment to the United States Constitution. This proposed resolution will be presented to the Alexander County Board of Commissioners for their consideration at their February 3, 2020 meeting.
“It is the intent and desire of Sheriff Bowman that this proclamation will be adopted by the Board of Commissioners as a measure to formally establish the support of the right to legal gun ownership for law-abiding citizens. The surrendering of such rights by the citizens of this great nation only serve to strip away a small part of what makes out country great. Together, we can help keep Alexander County a great place to live, work, and play.”
The proposal comes just days after county commissioners voted to declare Lincoln County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
There are currently hundreds of Second Amendment, or gun, sanctuary counties, cities and ordinances across the country, with several in the Carolinas.
