Search underway for Charlotte teen believed to be in ‘mental distress’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-girl has been reported missing in Charlotte and police are asking for the community’s help finding her.
Yarelli Vasquez was last seen around 12 a.m. Thursday on a gray bicycle on Canterwood Drive off of N. Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte.
Police say Vasquez is believed to be in mental distress and her family is concerned for her safety.
The teen is described as being around 5′0″ and 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, a black zip-up jacket, leggings and black Vans sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Charlotte police and firefighters are searching the area Vasquez was last seen.
