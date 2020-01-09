Rain chances gradually ramp up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine today will gradually yield to a few afternoon clouds. After a cold start, high temperatures will be a little bit cooler than Wednesday, stopping in the middle 50s.
With more clouds filtering in tonight, it won’t be as cold as recent nights with most neighborhoods falling back into the 30s (but above freezing).
Friday will bring more clouds but just a small shower chance (best in the mountains), with afternoon high temperatures rebounding to near 60°. The shower chance isn’t great – maybe 30% - on Friday, but the rain chance ramps up in a big way as Saturday unfolds, a First Alert Day.
Even milder temperatures return for Saturday with high temperatures jumping to at least 70°. The greatest chance for rain looks to be on the back end of Saturday, continuing into the overnight hours before quickly tapering down early Sunday morning.
Widespread severe weather appears unlikely at this time, but there will likely be at least a few thunderstorms with the rain late Saturday / Saturday night. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend, as sunshine returns and rain chances lower dramatically.
High temperatures are expected to stay close to 70° Sunday afternoon. Looking beyond the weekend, even more rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week with mild high temperatures in the 60s.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
