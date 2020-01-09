Pretty day Thursday - then all bets are off!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More sunshine is heading our way on Thursday, but don’t expect a repeat of the 62 degree weather we enjoyed Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front will knock highs back down into the mid 50s.
Having said that, the cool air will very quickly get pried loose as a sudden warming trend will replace it starting on Friday and continuing for the foreseeable future.
But it’s the rain this forecast will be remembered for as light patchy rain will already start appearing on Friday and increasing around the region Saturday and Saturday night.
After that first wave moves through, Sunday will see a lull in the rain, but don’t look now, multiple rounds of rain will come roaring back into the picture for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
