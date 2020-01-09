38 people displaced, at least 8 apartment units damaged after fire in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say 38 people were displaced and at least eight apartment units were damaged after a fire in Rock Hill Wednesday.
The fire happened at the Paces River Apartments. The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.
Chief Mark Simmons says the fire was contained to two units, but at least eight were damaged, including smoke and water damage.
Officials say everyone got out okay, and no one was home in the primary unit where the fire started. There were no injuries.
The fire took about 30 minutes to knock down, and it is not yet clear how it started. The cause is under investigation.
Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced.
