Nighttime maintenance planned for Cabarrus Avenue parking deck

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord crews will close the Cabarrus Avenue parking deck for nightly maintenance work during the early morning hours of Sunday, January 12 through Friday, January 17. The work includes pressure washing the first level and ramp up to the second level.
The first evening of work will begin at 12:00 midnight Saturday through the early hours of Sunday, January 12. The parking deck will reopen to the public by 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Additional closures are planned between the 12:00 midnight and 6:00 a.m. early-morning hours of Monday, January 13; Tuesday, January 14; Wednesday, January 15; Thursday, January 16, and Friday, January 17.
City staff planned this work with a goal of minimal disruption to the public and coordinated this with several partners including Concord Downtown Development Corporation, the Cabarrus County Public Library, Carolina Courts, and Impact Church.
Alternate parking is available in the Cabarrus County parking deck at the corner of Spring Street SW and Corban Avenue SW, as well as several nearby surface and on-street parking areas. Additional details about parking in Downtown Concord is available at concorddowntown.com/ConvenientAccess/Parking.
For more information, please contact Buildings and Grounds staff at 704-920-5381.
