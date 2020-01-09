NC A&T, UMES meet in conference play

FAB FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore's Ty Gibson, Da'Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Ronald Jackson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last five games. He's also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.