DSS: Missing Rowan Co. teen with cognitive delays found

Melique Miller (Source: Rowan County Department of Social Services)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 9, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 12:19 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Department of Social Services says a missing teen with cognitive delays has been found.

Officials say Melique Miller, 18, is a Rowan County Ward was reported missing after he was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in south Charlotte.

DSS said that Miller is not dangerous, but often pretends to be a soldier or gangster and waves a Nerf gun they say he has in his possession.

Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, officials said Miller had been found.

No further information was released.

