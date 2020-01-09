DSS: Missing Rowan Co. teen with cognitive delays found

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Department of Social Services says a missing teen with cognitive delays has been found.
Officials say Melique Miller, 18, is a Rowan County Ward was reported missing after he was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in south Charlotte.
DSS said that Miller is not dangerous, but often pretends to be a soldier or gangster and waves a Nerf gun they say he has in his possession.
Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, officials said Miller had been found.
No further information was released.
