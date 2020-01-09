Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to be honored during events at Salisbury VAMC

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center is honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., through two events during the month of January. The community and VA Medical Center staff are invited to attend both programs.
A program to celebrate the birthday and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held in the Building 6 Social Room, Friday, January 17 at 1 p.m. The theme for the program is, “Expanding Dr. King’s Focus.”
Public and private school students will be reading their MLK Day contest winning essays Wednesday, January 15 at 6 p.m. in the Building 6 Social Room. Winning essays were selected from entries received from Rowan/Salisbury schools.
Parents, friends and the community are invited to attend and support the essay winners.
For more information about these programs, contact Sharon Hunter at (704) 638-9000, ext. 13750.
