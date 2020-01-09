Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sending sexually explicit video of 9-year-old girl

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sending a sexually explicit video of a 9-year-old girl.
Robert Joseph Berardi, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on Monday. Judge McCoy then sentenced him to a negotiated 20 years in state prison.
“This is a horrendous case of abuse so we’re glad that this predator will be locked up for two decades,” Attorney General Wilson said. “He stole this young girl’s innocence and she and her family will be dealing with the effects of this for years.”
In December 2016, a woman made a complaint to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office that Berardi had inadvertently sent her a sexually explicit video of the woman’s daughter.
After a forensic interview, the girl told investigators that Berardi sexually abused and exploited her from the time from was 9 years old in September 2016 to the time she was 10 years old in December 2016.
When he was first interviewed, Berardi denied ever seeing the video, but then confessed to sending the video to the girl’s mother.
