Man charged with second-degree murder in Christmas Eve shooting at Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that left another man dead at a Charlotte.store on Christmas Eve.
CMPD detectives have charged 54-year-old Marvin Staton for the murder of 63-year-old George Agee Jr.
The incident happened on North Tryon Street, just north of uptown around 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2019.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead by hospital staff. The victim was later identified as Agee.
In December, police said initial information indicated an altercation took place at the store between a man and a store employee when the shooting happened.
Information and evidence gathered during the course of this investigation led detectives in identifying Staton as the suspect in this case. Warrants were obtained for his arrest, and Staton was charged with second-degree murder.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Officials did not provide any other details about this case.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.