Man accused of setting multiple fires inside unoccupied house in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a man is accused of setting multiple fires inside an unoccupied home in Boone in December.
The incident happened on Old East King Street on Dec. 26, 2019 at 9:19 p.m. The Boone Fire Department and the Boone Police Department responded.
Officials determined that an someone set multiple fires inside the house, which had been vacant for the last four years and was a common area for homeless individuals to be found sleeping and taking shelter from the weather.
After a joint investigation and collection of several pieces of evidence, it was determined that 41-year-old Bobby Allen Pennington was the primary suspect. Detectives located Pennington, who was in custody at the Ashe County Dentition Facility on a parole violation for burning of personal property and calling in a false bomb report on a public building.
After an interview, Pennington, was served with an arrest warrant on Jan. 7, 2020 at the Ashe County Detention Center. Pennington was charged with one count of felony burning an uninhabited house, and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering.
Pennington was taken before an Ashe County Magistrate, who issued him a court date of Feb. 14, 2020, and he is being held under a $30,000 secured bond.
This case is still under further investigation along with three other suspected arson cases within the last six months.
“This case is a great example of how well the fire investigators with the Boone Fire Department and general detectives of the Boone Police Department worked together for one common goal,” a press release read.
Both departments have several other arson cases under investigation and are asking that if you know anything about these additional arson cases that you contact the Boone Police with any additional information.
