Judge denies bond for man accused of killing woman during shootout while she waited in traffic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine months after the death of Kendal Crank, one of the people charged with her murder was back in court. Tychicus Dobie was in court requesting his bond be reduced. The judge denied this request.
Dobie is one of three defendants facing first-degree murder charges, accused of killing mother of two, Kendal Crank. Crank was on her way to nursing school when she was struck in the head by a bullet during a shootout.
Dobie’s defense attorney asked that his bond be set at $40,000, stating that the evidence against his client being involved in the shooting was thin and that the only proof they had was that he was in the car at the time of the shooting. He also said that since Dobie had been arrested, his girlfriend had given birth to their child.
The judge denied his bond request and Dobie will remain in jail until trial.
“I’m so grateful for what transpired in the courtroom today,” said Kendal Crank’s mom, Linda Crank. “We have to set an example. As a judge, we have to let these young guys know, they’re not getting away with this, they’re not walking out.”
The Crank family know they can’t get their daughter back, but they hope her story will help change the Charlotte-Mecklenburg justice system.
“This is not a revolving door. The door has to stay shut at some point," said Kendal’s step-dad, Donald Springs. “Hopefully that message gets around the jail house that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg system is not playing anymore.”
Dobie is scheduled to be back in court in March. The co-defendants in his case, Marquis Smith and Adonnis Smith, are also scheduled to make appearances on the same day.
