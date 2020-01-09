Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three-time Stanley Cup champion Justin Williams isn't sure exactly when he'll be ready to play now that he's returning to the Carolina Hurricanes as a midseason addition. Williams has been skating and working out in hopes of easing his transition back to the ice after he stepped away from the sport in the fall. Williams says he looks forward to trying to fit in with this year's roster. The 38-year-old Williams was the captain last season for a team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2009 and reached the Eastern Conference final.