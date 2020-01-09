Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of Matt Rhule's first major decisions as the Carolina Panthers new coach will involve the team's quarterback situation. It's a decision that could impact the organization for years to come. Rhule said Wednesday that he's already spoken to quarterback Cam Newton and that he has the utmost respect for him. But the 44-year-old first-time NFL coach says he isn't ready to discuss personnel issues. Newton is scheduled to cost $21.1 million under next year's salary cap. Carolina's other options at quarterback are Kyle Allen and Will Grier. The team also has the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft.
ATLANTA (AP) — Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech, holding off the Yellow Jackets 73-64. The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to eight in a row, and their firm hold on this series goes back much further. Georgia Tech has lost 13 straight to Duke since its last victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 9, 2010 — almost 10 years ago to the day. The Yellow Jackets rallied from a double-digit deficit but couldn't make a basket in the closing minutes, missing 14 of their last 15 shots.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the banged-up Toronto Raptors escaped with a 112-110 overtime win over Charlotte Hornets. Terence Davis also had 23 points and 11 boards in his first NBA start, OG Anunoby added 19 points and Kyle Lowry had 15 points and nine assists while playing 43 minutes due to injuries. Patrick McCaw added 13 points and 11 assists as the Raptors avoided having losses on back-to-back nights for the first time since Dec. 26-27, 2017. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow head into the national championship game with a record-setting offense and an improving defense. Clemson is looking for its third national title in four seasons and second straight. Both teams have high-powered offenses and defenses that rely on strong coverage to befuddle opponents. AP's Ralph Russo says top-ranked LSU will win Monday night's game, 35-27.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three-time Stanley Cup champion Justin Williams isn't sure exactly when he'll be ready to play now that he's returning to the Carolina Hurricanes as a midseason addition. Williams has been skating and working out in hopes of easing his transition back to the ice after he stepped away from the sport in the fall. Williams says he looks forward to trying to fit in with this year's roster. The 38-year-old Williams was the captain last season for a team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2009 and reached the Eastern Conference final.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Trey McGowens scored 24 points and Pittsburgh ended a 22-game losing streak in conference road games with a 73-65 victory against North Carolina. Justin Champagnie added 22 points for the Panthers (11-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the first half.Pittsburgh won on the road in league play for the first time since it defeated Boston College 83-72 on Feb. 8, 2017. McGowens snapped a 56-56 tie by scoring eight consecutive points in a 90-second span, giving the Panthers the lead for good with seven minutes remaining.Garrison Brooks had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina (8-7, 1-3).